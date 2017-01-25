4:27 pm, January 26, 2017
52° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for most of Northern Virginia and northern areas of Maryland. Gusts could reach near 50 mph.

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Cops: 3 arrested drivers…

Cops: 3 arrested drivers owe $682,000 in unpaid tolls, fees

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 3:01 pm 01/25/2017 03:01pm
Share

WEEHAWKEN, N.J. (AP) — Transit police say they’ve arrested three New Jersey residents who owe more than $682,000 overall in unpaid tolls and fees.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police say all three were arrested Wednesday morning at the Lincoln Tunnel in Weehawken. Each faces charges of theft of service and theft by unlawful taking.

Authorities say 51-year-old Manuel Aristyarias, of Paterson, owes $644,804. They say he has 9,219 known E-ZPass electronic toll payment violations.

Authorities say 47-year-old Somaya Elkaramany, of Bayonne, owes $24,522 for 383 known violations.

And they say 31-year-old Washington Cevallos-Vega, of Union City, has 176 known violations and owes $13,389.

It wasn’t clear Wednesday if any of them have retained an attorney.

___

This story has been corrected to show Aristyarias lives in Paterson, not Patterson.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Cops: 3 arrested drivers…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

National News