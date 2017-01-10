5:01 pm, January 10, 2017
BREAKING NEWS Dylann Roof was sentenced to death for killing 9 black church members; 1st to get death penalty for federal hate crimes.
LIVE EVENT The Senate Judiciary Committee begins a two-day confirmation hearing for Sen. Jeff Sessions to be Attorney General. Listen live.

National News

Computer problems solved at North Carolina airport

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 4:50 pm 01/10/2017 04:50pm
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Technicians at Raleigh-Durham International Airport have resolved a computer problem that officials say led to flight delays from one of its terminals.

A statement on the airport’s website says United, American and Delta announced some of their flights were canceled because of the problem. According to the airport, 12 percent of the flights originating from Terminal 2 were canceled until 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, and more cancellations were possible.

RDU President and Chief Executive Michael Landguth said in a statement that the problem was an internal hardware issue. He said that while passengers were able to use check-in kiosks, the computer terminals airline agents use to check in passengers and baggage weren’t communicating with RDU’s main computer system.

Landguth said there was no cyber-security breach. Terminal 1 wasn’t affected.

