Columbus officers hold memorial for police horse that died

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 12:33 am 01/27/2017 12:33am
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio’s capital city are holding a memorial service for a police horse that died earlier this month after serving on the force for 11 years.

Columbus police say the memorial is part of a Friday open house by the department’s mounted unit to honor the male horse, known as Equine Officer Willie.

A surgery in early January revealed that the 24-year-old Saddlebred had a fatty tumor wrapped around his colon. He died a week later, on Jan. 11.

The agency says the horse helped with crowd control and was popular at community events.

A police honor guard is slated to stand guard by the horse’s ashes during the memorial service, and the Columbus Pipes & Drums is scheduled to perform.

