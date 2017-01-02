1:42 pm, January 2, 2017
Coast Guard calls off search for missing Cessna in Hawaii

By The Associated Press January 2, 2017 1:05 pm 01/02/2017 01:05pm
HONOLULU (AP) — The Coast Guard is suspending its search for a small plane that went missing off Hawaii with three people on board.

The Coast Guard said Sunday it found no trace of the Cessna during its search covering nearly 1,500 square miles.

The search began Friday evening when the Coast Guard received a call that the Cessna disappeared from radar while en route to Molokai from Honolulu. Bad weather hampered the initial search.

On board were pilot Michael Childers and passengers John Mizuno and Whitney Thomas. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports (http://bit.ly/2ivIVwK ) all three were in their 20s.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane’s last known position was about 35 miles east-southeast of Kaneohe.

