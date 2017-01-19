3:45 pm, January 19, 2017
Correction: Pit Bull Attack story

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 3:29 pm 01/19/2017 03:29pm
A man who police say is the owner of two pit bulls that killed one child and injured another is taken into custody from a home in Atlanta, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (John Spink /Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — In a story Jan. 17 about two dogs attacking children, The Associated Press erroneously reported the breed of dogs involved. The dogs were a pit bull mix and a border collie, not two pit bulls.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Owner arrested after dogs kill child in Atlanta

Police say they have arrested the owner of two dogs that killed one child and injured another in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Police say they have arrested the owner of two dogs that killed one child and injured another in southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta Police Sgt. Warren Pickard says Cameron Tucker was arrested after the children were attacked while walking to a bus stop about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Pickard says one of the dogs was shot by officers.

Atlanta Public Schools officials say the children attended F.L. Stanton Elementary School. The injured child is in stable condition at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston.

Neighbor Shamonte Clayton says he awoke to the sound of screams. He ran outside, saw one dog standing over a girl and eventually ran the dog off.

Pickard says a crisis team was sent to Stanton to provide grief counseling for students and staff.

Animal control officers say one dog was a pit bull mix and the other was a border collie.

