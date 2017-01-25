8:36 am, January 25, 2017
Chicago group withdraws Guzman's…

Chicago group withdraws Guzman’s Public Enemy No. 1 title

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 8:12 am 01/25/2017 08:12am
In this courtroom drawing, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, center, appears in a New York courtroom on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, after being extradited by Mexico to face federal drug trafficking and other charges. Guzman entered a not-guilty plea through his court-appointed lawyer and will be held without bail in a jail that has handled terror suspects and mobsters. From left are, Federal Judge James Orenstein; Assistant US Attorney Patricia Notopoulos; Federal Defender Michael Schneider, Federal Defender Michelle Gelernt, partially obscured; and the defendant. The three men at rear are Deputy U.S. Marshals. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) — An anti-crime group in Chicago is stripping alleged drug lord Joaquin (wah-KEEN’) “El Chapo” Guzman of his title as the city’s Public Enemy No. 1 following his extradition to the United States.

The only other person the Chicago Crime Commission ever deemed worthy of that label was Prohibition-era gangster Al Capone. The non-government commission withdraws the moniker from Guzman as of Wednesday.

It named him Public Enemy No. 1 in 2013 when he was on the lam in Mexico, saying his Sinaloa cartel smuggled ton of drugs into the city that created massive social problems and fueled violence.

Guzman has been indicted federally in Chicago. But authorities sent him to face similar trafficking charges in New York. He pleaded not guilty plea Friday and is jailed.

