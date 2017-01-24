Charges upgraded for man accused in machete attack on girl

APEX, N.C. (AP) — Prosecutors in North Carolina say the charges against a man accused of attacking an 18-year-old girl with a machete have been upgraded.

The Wake County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that a grand jury indicted 20-year-old Neel Salil Mehta on charges of attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Apex police said Priyanka Kumari was walking home from a school bus stop on Jan. 12 when she was attacked. Assistant District Attorney Anna Davis said Kumari suffered wounds to her face, neck and hands. She was recently released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

Davis said investigators determined that Mehta had been sending Kumari threatening emails and had been planning the attack for several days.

A judge set Mehta’s bond at $2 million.

