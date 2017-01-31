9:19 am, January 31, 2017
37° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » CEO Jeff Bezos says…

CEO Jeff Bezos says Amazon backs suit opposing Trump order

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 8:24 am 01/31/2017 08:24am
Share
FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2016, file photo, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos speaks during a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump and technology industry leaders at Trump Tower in New York. The Washington Post, which is owned by Bezos, reported Jan. 30, 2017, that Bezos wrote in an internal email to Amazon employees that company lawyers have prepared a “declaration of support” for a lawsuit being brought by Washington state’s attorney general against President Donald Trump and the administration over Trump’s executive order on immigration and refugees. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos says the Seattle-based company is prepared to support a lawsuit being brought by Washington state’s attorney general against President Donald Trump and the administration over Trump’s executive order on immigration and refugees.

The Washington Post, which is owned by Bezos, reports (http://wapo.st/2jQBdx0 ) Bezos wrote in an internal email to Amazon employees Monday that company lawyers have prepared a “declaration of support” for the suit. The Post reports the letter says company lawyers “are working other legal options as well.”

Fellow Washington state-based tech companies Microsoft and Expedia are also supporting the suit.

The lawsuit filed Monday says the restrictions on immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries is damaging Washington state’s economy and hurting its companies.

Amazon didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Money News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » CEO Jeff Bezos says…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Snow dusts DC region

A light dust of snow early Monday, Jan. 30 coated parts of Maryland, Virginia and D.C. in a world of white. See photos from around the area.

Recommended
Latest

National News