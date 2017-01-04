12:16 pm, January 4, 2017
54° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Metro will close the Blue, Orange and Silver line stations in downtown D.C. the weekend of Feb. 4.

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Prosecutors drop case over…

Prosecutors drop case over Facebook threats to kill gays

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 12:04 pm 01/04/2017 12:04pm
Share

WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge agreed with prosecutors on Wednesday to drop charges against a man accused of threatening on Facebook to “exterminate” gay people.

District Judge William Zloch dismissed the case against Craig Jungwirth, who had been indicted by a grand jury with interstate transmission of a threatening communication. He had faced a potential sentence of 10 to 16 months in prison.

Prosecutors had requested on Tuesday that the charges be dropped, six weeks after announcing in court that the evidence against Jungwirth was “weak,” according to a report in The Sun-Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2iHCM3d ).

An FBI affidavit said Jungwirth, 50, of Orlando, posted several threats on Facebook against LGBT people in Wilton Manors, Florida, which has a large gay population. In August 2016, the affidavit said, Jungwirth threatened to launch a Labor Day attack bigger than the Pulse gay nightclub shooting in Orlando that killed 49 people and wounded dozens last June.

The case was based in part on a tipster’s screenshot of the Facebook post. But at a Nov. 15 federal court hearing, prosecutor Marc Anton told a judge that the evidence against Jungwirth was “weak” and circumstantial because investigators had been unable to definitively link the threat to him, even though the affidavit said the FBI was able to show that multiple threats were posted from his mother’s computer.

U.S. Attorney spokeswoman Sarah Schall declined comment.

___

Information from: Sun Sentinel , http://www.sun-sentinel.com/

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Prosecutors drop case over…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Around the White House

Holiday celebrations. Concerts. Everyday living. The official residence of the Obama family is always busy. Check out these memorable photos.

Recommended
Latest

National News