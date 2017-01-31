9:43 am, February 1, 2017
Cardiologist who conspired to have foe attacked gets 5 years

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 2:17 pm 01/31/2017 02:17pm
MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — A New York cardiologist who conspired to have another doctor attacked following a professional dispute has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Prosecutors say Dr. Anthony Moschetto (muh-SHEH’-toh) offered an undercover officer $5,000 to have the other doctor beaten and $20,000 to have him killed. Moschetto was recorded on video giving the officer $500 and blank prescriptions as a deposit.

When investigators searched Moschetto’s mansion in Sands Point, they found weapons hidden behind a motorized bookcase.

Prosecutors say Moschetto also hired an intermediary to set the other doctor’s office on fire.

Moschetto pleaded guilty in October to arson, weapon, drug and conspiracy charges. Two other men were also charged. One pleaded guilty. The other was acquitted.

Newsday (http://nwsdy.li/2kdbxf5 ) reports his medical license will be suspended.

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com

