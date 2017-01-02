4:43 pm, January 2, 2017
Bundy friends, family protest federal monument decision

By The Associated Press January 2, 2017 4:26 pm 01/02/2017 04:26pm
BUNKERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — Supporters of cattleman and anti-federal figure Cliven Bundy are protesting a presidential decision to give national monument protection to public land where Bundy grazes cows near his southern Nevada ranch.

The Spectrum of St. George, Utah, (http://bit.ly/2iVR3K7 ) reports that Bundy family members and friends staged a peaceful rally of about a few dozen people on Saturday near the Bundy home.

Family matriarch Carol Bundy is expressing fear that the government will ban grazing in the Gold Butte area — although the U.S. Interior Department says grazing will be allowed.

An armed standoff in April 2014 stopped a federal roundup of Bundy cattle and led to the arrest on federal charges of 19 people including five Bundy family members.

Trial is set to begin Feb. 6 in Las Vegas for the first six defendants in that case.

