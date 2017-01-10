5:00 pm, January 10, 2017
Brother of San Bernardino shooter pleads guilty to fraud

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 4:47 pm 01/10/2017 04:47pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The brother of one of the shooters in the San Bernardino terror attack has pleaded guilty in an immigration fraud case.

The U.S. attorney’s office says Syed Raheel Farook entered the plea Tuesday in a Riverside, California, federal court to one count of conspiracy to commit immigration fraud.

Syed Raheel Farook is the brother of Syed Rizwan Farook, who was killed along with his wife in a shootout after the Dec. 2, 2015, attack in which 14 people were slain and 22 injured.

Syed Raheel Farook, his wife and sister-in-law were accused last year of conspiring to arrange a fraudulent marriage between the sister-in-law and Enrique Marquez Jr., who is charged with plotting with Syed Rizwan Farook to carry out attacks and with supplying guns used in the 2015 attack.

National News