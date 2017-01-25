4:31 pm, January 26, 2017
WEATHER ALERT A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for most of Northern Virginia and northern areas of Maryland. Gusts could reach near 50 mph.

Body parts found in NYC garbage station linked to homicide

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 9:03 am 01/25/2017 09:03am
NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a woman whose body parts were found at a New York City garbage transfer station last week was a homicide victim.

Workers found a human leg and torso at the Metropolitan Transfers Station in Hunts Point in the Bronx on Jan. 17.

Forty-year-old Somorie Moses was arrested Sunday after police executed a search warrant at his home in Brooklyn and found the victim’s head, hands and feet in a freezer.

Moses was initially arrested on a charge of concealing a human corpse.

Police classified the woman’s death as a homicide on Wednesday. Additional charges are pending.

The woman has not been identified.

It’s not clear if Moses has an attorney who could speak for him.

