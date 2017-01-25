Body parts found in NYC garbage station linked to homicide

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a woman whose body parts were found at a New York City garbage transfer station last week was a homicide victim.

Workers found a human leg and torso at the Metropolitan Transfers Station in Hunts Point in the Bronx on Jan. 17.

Forty-year-old Somorie Moses was arrested Sunday after police executed a search warrant at his home in Brooklyn and found the victim’s head, hands and feet in a freezer.

Moses was initially arrested on a charge of concealing a human corpse.

Police classified the woman’s death as a homicide on Wednesday. Additional charges are pending.

The woman has not been identified.

It’s not clear if Moses has an attorney who could speak for him.

