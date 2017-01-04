4:46 pm, January 4, 2017
Body found in frozen Aurora pond confirmed to be missing boy

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 4:40 pm 01/04/2017 04:40pm
AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Authorities have confirmed that a body found in an icy pond in suburban Denver is that of a 6-year-old boy who apparently wandered off from his home on New Year’s Eve.

An autopsy performed Wednesday showed David Puckett didn’t suffer any traumatic injuries. But the coroner’s office said additional tests were needed to determine exactly how he died.

Police are also still investigating what led up to his death. They have previously said they don’t suspect foul play.

Dozens of law enforcement officers and volunteers searched for him after his family reported him missing Saturday. The pond in the park near his home wasn’t searched until Tuesday when a dog picked up a scent there.

