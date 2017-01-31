9:36 pm, January 31, 2017
Board: LAPD didn’t use force in woman’s in-custody death

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 9:26 pm 01/31/2017 09:26pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A civilian police oversight board has found there was no force used against a black woman who officials say killed herself while in Los Angeles police custody.

The city’s police commission ruled Tuesday in the March death of Wakiesha Wilson that sparked Black Lives Matter protests.

Officials said Wilson was found hanging in her cell on March 27. She had been arrested on suspicion of battery a day earlier and was being held in LAPD custody.

Wilson’s family had questioned the police department’s account of Wilson’s death. Her mother has said Wilson didn’t take her own life.

After Commissioner Matthew Johnson delivered the panel’s finding Tuesday afternoon, Wilson’s mother repeatedly shouted: “They killed my baby!” and fell to the ground.

Activists had packed the meeting, chanting Wilson’s name between speakers.

National News