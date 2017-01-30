9:28 am, January 31, 2017
37° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Listen live to the confirmation hearing of attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions at about 9:30 a.m.

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Auxiliary bishop punched during…

Auxiliary bishop punched during Mass says he’s doing well

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 4:04 pm 01/30/2017 04:04pm
Share

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — An auxiliary bishop who was attacked during a weekend Mass in New Jersey has addressed the congregation to tell them he’s doing fine.

The Rev. Manuel Cruz was punched in the mouth Saturday at Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark during an event honoring the late baseball Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente.

Essex County authorities say 48-year-old Newark resident Charles Miller was in a pew when he got up, went to the altar and punched Cruz . The bishop who was treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries that aren’t considered serious.

Cruz addressed the congregation Sunday and told parishioners he was doing well.

Miller was charged with assault. It’s not clear if he’s retained a lawyer. Authorities have declined comment on a possible motive.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Auxiliary bishop punched during…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Snow dusts DC region

A light dust of snow early Monday, Jan. 30 coated parts of Maryland, Virginia and D.C. in a world of white. See photos from around the area.

Recommended
Latest

National News