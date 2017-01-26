8:53 am, January 26, 2017
Authorities: Customer shoots would-be robber at gas station

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 8:20 am 01/26/2017 08:20am
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (AP) — Investigators in Florida say a legally armed customer shot a man in the thigh during an attempted robbery at a Tampa Bay area gas station.

Pasco County Sheriff’s officials say in a news release that the shooting happened just before 7 a.m. Thursday in Wesley Chapel, which is north of Tampa.

According to authorities, the man entered the Marathon gas station, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money. That’s when the customer shot him in the right thigh. A sheriff’s deputy who arrived at the scene subdued the suspect at the front door. He was flown to a hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

No one else was injured. No further details were immediately available.

