8:12 am, January 17, 2017
42° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » AP source: 3 dead…

AP source: 3 dead in Jersey City shooting, drug link probed

By The Associated Press January 17, 2017 7:51 am 01/17/2017 07:51am
Share

A person familiar with the investigation says a shooting in Jersey City has left three people dead, and police are investigating whether the shooting was drug related.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because they weren’t authorized to release information about the incident.

The gunfire erupted at a home on Fulton Avenue around 10 p.m. Monday.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating, but a spokesman says no information is available.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » AP source: 3 dead…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

National News