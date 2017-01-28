6:14 am, January 28, 2017
BREAKING NEWS Serena Williams defeats her sister Venus to win the Australian Open and her 23rd Grand Slam title.

National News

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 5:52 am 01/28/2017 05:52am
A ferry travels on the East river from Manhattan to Brooklyn during a storm in New York, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. From California to the Deep South to the Northeast, millions of Americans dealt with death and destruction from a series of storms. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

Highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery features images of a ferry traveling on the East River from Manhattan to Brooklyn during a storm in New York; African migrants sitting on the deck of a ship in the Mediterranean; a woman carrying a pair of boots from her tornado-damaged home in Georgia.

___

This gallery contains photos published, Jan. 21-27, 2017.

See the latest AP photo galleries: http://apne.ws/TXeCBN

The Archive: Top photo highlights from previous weeks: http://apne.ws/13QUFKJ

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

___

This gallery was produced by Shoun Hill in New York.

National News