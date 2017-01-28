After Roof trial, SC addressing faith, violence intersection

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The federal trial of the South Carolina man who slaughtered nine Bible study participants has come and gone, with Dylann Roof’s death sentence assuring he will spend the rest of his limited days in prison.

But the June 2015 shootings at Emanuel AME continue to prompt a conversation about the uneasy intersection of faith and gun violence, as thousands of worshippers around South Carolina gather this weekend to memorialize crime victims and call for reform.

Events throughout the state are part of Stand Up Sunday, launched last year by a group meeting in the very room where Rev. Clementa Pinckney and eight others were gunned down as they prayed.

