A look at other deadly attacks at US airports

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 4:39 pm 01/06/2017 04:39pm
A gunman opened fire Friday in a baggage claim area at the Fort Lauderdale international airport, killing five people and wounding eight before he was taken into custody. Here’s a look at other recent attacks that resulted in deaths at U.S. airports:

— March 21, 2015: A machete-wielding man attacked federal transportation security officers, slightly injuring one, at New Orleans’ international airport and was shot to death. Authorities later said he also was carrying a bag loaded with Molotov cocktails.

— Nov. 1, 2013: A gunman with a grudge against the Transportation Security Administration shot and killed one of the agency’s screeners and wounded three other people during a rampage at Los Angeles International Airport. He was sentenced to life plus 60 years in prison for murder and other crimes.

— July 4, 2002: An Egyptian national from Irvine, California, opened fire at an El Al ticket counter at Los Angeles International Airport, killing an airline employee and a diamond importer, and wounding four others. He was shot dead by a security guard.

— May 22, 2002: A former Marine killed a San Diego woman in the ticket area of the Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans with a shotgun he had concealed inside a tube container. He was later found not guilty by reason of insanity.

