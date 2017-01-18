12:42 am, January 18, 2017
A half-century later, questions cloud Boston Strangler case

By The Associated Press January 18, 2017 12:34 am 01/18/2017 12:34am
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 1967, file photo shows Albert DeSalvo, right, arrives for a court appearance in Cambridge, Mass. Fifty years ago a judge sentenced DeSalvo, a factory worker who claimed he was the notorious Boston Strangler, but questions still swirl around DeSalvo's confession. (AP Photo, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Fifty years ago Wednesday, a factory worker who claimed he was the notorious Boston Strangler was sentenced to prison.

But questions still remain around Albert DeSalvo’s confession.

Many doubt DeSalvo’s assertions that he stalked and killed nearly a dozen women in the Boston area in the early 1960s.

DeSalvo himself later recanted the story and never was indicted in the murders.

He was serving a sentence on unrelated charges when he was stabbed to death in prison in 1973.

DNA tests performed in 2013 on DeSalvo’s exhumed remains confirmed he killed Sullivan. Investigators at the time said he likely was responsible for the deaths of the other women.

Skeptics contend there were at least two killers, maybe more.

