National News

96-year-old Philly woman critical after 2 pit bulls attack

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 9:10 am 01/26/2017 09:10am
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say two pit bulls have mauled and critically injured a 96-year-old woman.

It happened about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday in the city’s Germantown section. The woman’s name wasn’t immediately released.

Police say they’ve taken the dogs responsible into custody, but haven’t said who owns them or whether that person could face charges in the attack.

Neighbors say the dogs have appeared to be aggressive in the past, but were not known to have attacked anyone before.

The woman was sweeping the alley behind her house when the neighbor’s dogs got lose an attacked the woman, biting her head and face repeatedly.

Police say she was in extremely critical condition when taken to Einstein Medical Center.

Topics:
Latest News National News
