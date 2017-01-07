11:30 am, January 30, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS President Donald Trump has signed an executive order requiring that for every new federal regulation on small business, two must be cut.

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » 7 dogs found shot,…

7 dogs found shot, killed along rural North Carolina road

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 6:56 am 01/30/2017 06:56am
Share

MONROE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina are asking for help after seven dogs were found shot and killed along a rural road outside Charlotte.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the dogs were found with broken necks Friday. Deputies say the dogs had been there for some time.

News outlets report the canines were hunting dogs and none of them had a microchip that could be used to trace them back to an owner.

Pawsitive Impact NC Dog Rescue, a North Carolina-based rescue group, wrote on its Facebook page that it posthumously named each of the dead dogs to give them some dignity.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » 7 dogs found shot,…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Snow dusts DC region

A light dust of snow early Monday, Jan. 30 coated parts of Maryland, Virginia and D.C. in a world of white. See photos from around the area.

Recommended
Latest

National News