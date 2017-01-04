11:58 am, January 27, 2017
4 teen boys accused in girl’s sexual assault at Ohio school

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 1:38 pm 01/26/2017 01:38pm
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Four teenage boys have been accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in a storage closet at a northeast Ohio high school.

University Heights police say the suspects were arrested recently on juvenile charges. The girl reported in October that the assault occurred during school hours at Cleveland Heights High School.

The Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District suspended the four boys during the investigation and three are no longer enrolled. The district says the fourth was taking online classes prior to his arrest.

Authorities say a 17-year-old boy and two 15-year-old boys face charges of rape, kidnapping and gross sexual imposition. Another 17-year-old boy is charged with kidnapping and gross sexual imposition.

The school is temporarily located in University Heights while the existing high school is being renovated.

