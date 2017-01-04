9:37 am, February 1, 2017
4 hurt in helicopter crash during training at Fort Campbell

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 6:08 pm 01/31/2017 06:08pm
FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — Fort Campbell says four soldiers have been injured after a helicopter crashed and caught fire at the Army post.

A post statement said the crash occurred shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday during training. The helicopter is a UH-60 Black Hawk from the 101st Airborne Division.

The post didn’t immediately identify the injured or detail their injuries but said they were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, and Blanchfield Army Community Hospital at Fort Campbell.

The post said soldiers in the training area helped remove the injured from the aircraft. The release said the fire was extinguished by post fire personnel.

Fort Campbell is located on the Kentucky-Tennessee state line.

This story has been corrected to reflect that Black Hawk is two words.

