7:44 pm, January 3, 2017
46° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » 4 dead following plane…

4 dead following plane crash in rugged Arizona mountains

By The Associated Press January 3, 2017 7:39 pm 01/03/2017 07:39pm
Share

PAYSON, Ariz. (AP) — Searchers in Arizona found the bodies of four members of a family Tuesday in the wreckage of a small plane that crashed on a flight from Scottsdale to Telluride, Colorado, officials said.

Debris from the single-engine Cessna 210 was spotted north of Payson on the rugged Mogollon Rim, Gila County Sheriff Adam Shepherd said. The plane had been reported missing Monday night.

The plane carried two adults and two teenage girls, according to a Scottsdale police report. Their names and city of residence weren’t released, but officials at Cicero Preparatory Academy in Scottsdale said in a statement that the two girls were students there.

The sheriff’s office was notified about the missing plane by Scottsdale police.

The police report says a man told police his 31-year-old daughter, 44-year-old son-in-law and two girls, 12 and 14, didn’t check in after planning to fly to Telluride.

Police redacted some details on the report, but it appears the girls were from the man’s first marriage.

Police started a search for the family’s cellphone signal, and one was detected near Payson. A state police helicopter, the Civil Air Patrol and sheriff’s searchers on the ground worked together to find the plane.

Rescuers had to hike nearly an hour to the site, Shepherd said.

“The terrain up there is just really super rugged,” he said. “It’s pretty rough, steep, straight up and down.”

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » 4 dead following plane…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Look back at the Obama presidency

Obama’s eight years as POTUS brought historic moments, major initiatives, Oval Office laughs and celebrity encounters. Check out some of the memorable photos captured by White House Photographer Pete Souza and his staff.

Recommended
Latest

National News