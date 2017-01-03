10:55 pm, January 8, 2017
20° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
CLOSINGS Organizations are closing and delaying Monday activities. See the full list here.
LIVE EVENT Watching the Golden Globes? WTOP Entertainment Editor Jason Fraley will be live tweeting during the show, @JFrayWTOP, starting at 8 p.m. Follow along.

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » 3 dead after stolen…

3 dead after stolen car crashes into pond on Long Island

By The Associated Press January 8, 2017 10:43 pm 01/08/2017 10:43pm
Share

ALBERTSON, N.Y. (AP) — New York State Police say three people are dead after a stolen car crashed into a pond on Long Island.

It happened at about 6 p.m. Sunday in the Nassau (NAS’-saw) County hamlet of Albertson.

State police say a trooper spotted a stolen Honda and followed it without turning on the patrol car’s lights or siren. They say the Honda began speeding up before it crashed through a fence and overturned into a pond.

Authorities say one of the victims was pulled from the water and the other two were found in the car after it was pulled from the pond. The victims were taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead. Their names have not yet been released.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » 3 dead after stolen…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

National News