3 dead after shooting outside Atlanta drive-thru restaurant

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 6:48 am 01/24/2017 06:48am
ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say three men in their 20s have been killed after a shooting outside a drive-thru restaurant in Atlanta.

Local news outlets report the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office says 27-year-old Ahmad Johnson of East Point and 28-year-old Rickie Burke of Atlanta died at the scene of the shooting outside the Checkers restaurant near Greenbriar Mall early Sunday morning.

Twenty-two-year-old David Worrell was in critical condition after being shot and later died at a hospital.

A fourth man might have been shot and may have driven himself to a nearby hospital.

Police say drugs were discovered at the scene. Officials have not released any other details.

