3 dead after shooting outside Atlanta drive-thru restaurant

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say three men in their 20s have been killed after a shooting outside a drive-thru restaurant in Atlanta.

Local news outlets report the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office says 27-year-old Ahmad Johnson of East Point and 28-year-old Rickie Burke of Atlanta died at the scene of the shooting outside the Checkers restaurant near Greenbriar Mall early Sunday morning.

Twenty-two-year-old David Worrell was in critical condition after being shot and later died at a hospital.

A fourth man might have been shot and may have driven himself to a nearby hospital.

Police say drugs were discovered at the scene. Officials have not released any other details.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments