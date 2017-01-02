2nd suspect charged in fire that killed Ohio firefighter

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio prosecutor says a second man has been charged in the death of a firefighter killed inside a home in a blaze authorities say was intentionally set by the owner.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal News reports (http://bit.ly/2jeRQlB ) that Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser says a grand jury indicted 46-year-old William “Billy” Tucker on murder and arson charges in the December 2015 death of Hamilton firefighter Patrick Wolterman. Wolterman died when he fell through the first floor of a home in Hamilton.

Tucker is the nephew of 66-year-old Lester Parker, who owned the home and was indicted on the same charges last month. Parker has pleaded not guilty. He’s being held on a $500,000 bond.

Tucker was arrested Friday in Richmond, Kentucky. The newspaper reports Tucker will have an extradition hearing next week.

