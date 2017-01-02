4:23 pm, January 25, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » 2 suspects charged with…

2 suspects charged with capital murder after mall shooting

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 4:19 pm 01/24/2017 04:19pm
Share

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The two men police say attempted to rob a jewelry store at a San Antonio mall have been charged with capital murder in the death of a good Samaritan who attempted to intervene.

San Antonio police said in a statement Tuesday that Jose Luis Rojas and Jason Matthew Prieto, both 34, are each being held on $1.5 million bond.

Rojas is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot multiple times Sunday by another good Samaritan at the Rolling Oaks Mall.

The first good Samaritan, 42-year-old Jonathan Murphy, wasn’t armed when he confronted the suspects and was fatally shot.

It’s not known whether Rojas and Prieto have attorneys to speak on their behalf.

Police say another shooting occurred Tuesday just outside a different mall. No one was hurt in that incident.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » 2 suspects charged with…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl 51 ads -- sneak peeks and previews

Some of the commercials are building buzz already. Have a look at a few of the early offerings.

Recommended
Latest

National News