2 suspects charged with capital murder after mall shooting

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The two men police say attempted to rob a jewelry store at a San Antonio mall have been charged with capital murder in the death of a good Samaritan who attempted to intervene.

San Antonio police said in a statement Tuesday that Jose Luis Rojas and Jason Matthew Prieto, both 34, are each being held on $1.5 million bond.

Rojas is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot multiple times Sunday by another good Samaritan at the Rolling Oaks Mall.

The first good Samaritan, 42-year-old Jonathan Murphy, wasn’t armed when he confronted the suspects and was fatally shot.

It’s not known whether Rojas and Prieto have attorneys to speak on their behalf.

Police say another shooting occurred Tuesday just outside a different mall. No one was hurt in that incident.

