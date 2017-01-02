10:16 pm, January 25, 2017
49° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Listen now to President Donald Trump's interview with ABC's David Muir.

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » 2 prisoners who escaped…

2 prisoners who escaped California fire camp captured

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 9:46 pm 01/25/2017 09:46pm
Share

KLAMATH, Calif. (AP) — Two inmates who walked away from a minimum security facility in far Northern California were detained less than 24 hours later, authorities said Wednesday.

Eddy Edwards, 47, of Glenn County and Brian Schueren, 27, of Orange County were last seen Tuesday night in their housing unit at a minimum security camp, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said.

They were part of an inmate firefighting crew based at Alder Conservation Camp near Klamath, a coastal community an hour’s drive from the Oregon border.

Edwards was taken into custody Wednesday morning. He was serving a six-year sentence for making criminal threats and drunken driving.

Hours later, officials detained Schueren, who was serving four years following a conviction for assault with a deadly weapon.

Both were arrested without incident near the camp where they were assigned as firefighters along with another 100 minimum-custody inmates, the department said.

They were being taken to a state prison in Susanville and were no longer eligible to serve their sentences at the camp, it said.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » 2 prisoners who escaped…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl 51 ads -- sneak peeks and previews

Some of the commercials are building buzz already. Have a look at a few of the early offerings.

Recommended
Latest

National News