2 homes destroyed in central Oklahoma wildfire; no one hurt

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 7:27 am
GUTHRIE, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say two homes were destroyed in a fast-moving wildfire that burned in central Oklahoma.

No injuries were reported in Tuesday’s blaze in Logan County, about 30 miles north of Oklahoma City. Guthrie Fire Chief Eric Harlow says the wildfire destroyed two mobile homes, several outbuildings and many bales of hay.

Harlow tells The Oklahoman (http://bit.ly/2jQUIWZ ) that a third home was burned Tuesday, but crews are still working to determine the cause of that blaze. Other smaller fires were also reported in Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma wildfires were fueled by gusty winds, low humidity and warm temperatures, but a cold front has since moved through the state. Forecasters say parts of the Rio Grande Valley in Texas are under a red flag warning Wednesday because of “critical” fire conditions.

