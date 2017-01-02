2 found dead in Washington identified; suspect shoots self

SHELTON, Wash. (AP) — Authorities identified two people found dead Tuesday at a home near Shelton, Washington, and said the suspect in the case shot and killed himself Wednesday in Pendleton, Oregon, after a standoff.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims as 32-year-old Tara Abernathy of Shelton and 34-year-old Kenneth Koonrad of Montesano.

Deputies were sent to Abernathy’s home Tuesday after she didn’t show up for work. They found Abernathy and Koonrad dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The sheriff’s office said on Twitter Wednesday that detectives had found a suspect and were involved in a standoff.

The hourslong standoff involving Pendleton police, US Marshals and other county, state and local departments started about 1 p.m. at a Pendleton Motel 6 after a car associated with the suspect was spotted, according to an Oregon State Police news release.

The sheriff’s office later tweeted that negotiations ended as shots were heard. Just before 9 p.m., the sheriff’s office said the suspect had shot and killed himself.

Authorities said there was no further threat to public safety in the Pendleton area.

The suspect was identified by Oregon State Police as 33-year-old western Washington state resident Jared Abernathy.

The relationship between the suspect and the woman and man who were killed wasn’t immediately known.

___

A previous version of this story incorrectly stated Tara Abernathy’s age. The story has been corrected to show she was 32.

