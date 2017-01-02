2 dead, 7 hurt after driver crashes into crowd at food truck

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Two pedestrians are dead and seven others injured after police say a drunken driver lost control of his vehicle and plowed into a crowd standing near a food truck in a Kentucky parking lot.

Louisville Metro police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley tells news outlets that 37-year-old Chad Erdley was speeding when he struck a parked car and continued into the parking lot early Sunday, hitting nine people.

Two unidentified pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene. Seven others were hospitalized. None of those injuries appear to be life-threatening.

Police say Erdley had slurred speech, smelled of alcohol, and fell asleep several times after he was arrested.

He is facing numerous charges including two counts of murder and seven counts of first-degree assault. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

