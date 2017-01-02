2 corrections officers on leave after inmate’s prison escape

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (AP) — Two corrections officers have been placed on paid leave as authorities investigate an inmate’s escape from a Rhode Island detention center.

Former Army reservist James Morales was reported missing Saturday night and remains at large.

Wyatt Correctional Center warden Daniel Martin tells WBZ-TV (http://cbsloc.al/2ivyGIG ) that two officers were placed on leave. He says Morales escaped around 7 p.m. but wasn’t discovered missing until three hours later.

The prison in Central Falls remains locked down as officials review procedures.

The 35-year-old Morales is charged with stealing 16 guns from a U.S. Army Reserve Center and faces child rape charges.

Police say they believe Morales fled to Attleboro, Massachusetts, and stole a car that was found Sunday. They believe he is bleeding from razor wire that he climbed through to escape.

