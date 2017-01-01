10:43 pm, January 2, 2017
44° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » 1st bishop indicted in…

1st bishop indicted in US on sexual-abuse claim dies at 83

By The Associated Press January 2, 2017 10:23 pm 01/02/2017 10:23pm
Share

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The first Roman Catholic bishop in the United States to be indicted on a sexual-abuse claim during a flood of abuse accusations against church officials has died. Former Bishop of Springfield, Massachusetts, Thomas Dupre was 83.

The Diocese of Springfield says Dupre died Friday. It hasn’t revealed the cause of his death.

Dupre became bishop in the 1990s. He cited health reasons for his sudden retirement in 2004. Months later he was indicted on charges he raped two boys in the 1970s. The case was dropped because the statute of limitations had expired.

In 2009 a man alleged a priest molested him in the 1980s and Dupre and former Bishop Joseph Maguire knew the priest had abused other boys but assigned him to the church anyway.

Dupre was defrocked in 2006. Maguire died in 2014 at age 95.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » 1st bishop indicted in…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

30 recipes for your slow cooker

The best part about these hearty, comforting meals? All of them can be made in your slow cooker.

Recommended
Latest

National News