National News

12-year-old among 6 hurt in shooting at Chicago memorial

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 11:08 am 01/26/2017 11:08am
CHICAGO (AP) — A 12-year-old girl is among six people hurt in a shooting at a memorial in Chicago.

Chicago police say the shooting happened at about 8:15 Wednesday night on the city’s South Side. Police spokesman Ron Gaines says the girl suffered a graze wound to the head and is in stable condition.

Gaines says a 16-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman are hospitalized in serious condition with gunshot wounds. He says the other victims range in age from 17 to 43 and are in good condition.

Community activist Jedidiah Brown says the shooting took place at a vigil for another victim of gun violence in Chicago. He says the mother of the person being remembered was among those shot.

Police say the shooting remains under investigation.

