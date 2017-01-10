3:28 am, January 29, 2017
10 injured in Tennessee National Guard Armory shooting

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 4:01 pm 01/28/2017 04:01pm
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say 10 people in western Tennessee were injured in a shooting at a party at a National Guard Armory.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Susan Niland says the shooting in Brownsville occurred before midnight Friday when a fight broke out at the armory. Authorities believe the facility had been rented out for a party.

Niland says the victims, including two juveniles and eight adults, were transported to Jackson General Hospital. Two are expected to be transported to The Med in Memphis with non-life threatening injuries.

Niland says seven others were treated for injuries and have been released, or are in the process of being released. The scene at the armory has been cleared.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Brownsville Police Department are still investigating the shooting.

