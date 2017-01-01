9:19 am, January 31, 2017
1 killed in 50-vehicle pileup on Pennsylvania interstate

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 6:25 am
GLEN ROCK, Pa. (AP) — A truck driver has died in a 50-vehicle pileup during a snow squall on Interstate 83 in Pennsylvania.

The series of accidents began Monday shortly after 1 p.m. as vehicles slowed near Glen Rock in southern York County on Monday.

The chain-reaction wrecks involved 40 passenger and 10 commercial vehicles. Multiple injuries were reported.

Northbound and southbound lanes reopened by 9 p.m.

The name of the dead trucker has not been released.

