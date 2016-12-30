9:07 am, December 30, 2016
Wildfire warnings posted in Southern Plains, Florida

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 8:58 am 12/30/2016 08:58am
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Forecasters are warning of a high risk of wildfires in parts of the Southern Plains and in Florida, thanks to gusting winds and especially dry air.

The National Weather Service has issued red flag warnings — which indicate weather conditions where wildfires will spread quickly — for much of Oklahoma, southeastern Kansas, southwestern Missouri and northern Texas on Friday. A warning is also in effect in west central and southwestern Florida, which has seen little rainfall in the past month.

On Thursday, a fire burned more than 200 acres near the central Oklahoma town of Tecumseh, about 35 miles southeast of Oklahoma City. Tecumseh Fire Chief Aaron Williams told the Shawnee News-Star that the fire was started by someone who was burning trash.

