Walter Wick, former publisher of Arizona newspaper, dies

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 11:40 am 12/28/2016 11:40am
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — The former publisher of the Sierra Vista Herald, who with his brother grew Wick Communications into a media company with publications in 11 states, has died.

Walter M. Wick died Christmas morning at his home in Hereford. He was 85 and had pancreatic cancer.

Wick was a member of the Arizona Newspaper Association Hall of Fame and was publisher emeritus of the Herald and the Bisbee Daily Review newspapers.

Walter Wick and his brother, Robert, bought their uncle’s interest in the company in 1965. They took over full ownership when their father died in 1981.

Robert Wick told the Herald he was “as blessed as any brother could be with Walter’s presence in my life.”

Family members still run the company. Services are set for Jan. 6 in Sierra Vista.

___

Information from: Sierra Vista Herald, http://www.svherald.com

