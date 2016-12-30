7:39 pm, December 30, 2016
37° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT The westbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge is stopped due to a crash response.

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Vehicle hits hill, launches…

Vehicle hits hill, launches into North Carolina group home

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 7:05 pm 12/30/2016 07:05pm
Share

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a woman driving at least 70 mph hit a hill and launched into the roof of a group home in North Carolina.

Remarkably, no one inside the home was injured. WGHP-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2iNJtgm ) that the woman was taken to a hospital. She is expected to be OK.

Winston-Salem police said the crash happened about 4 p.m. Friday. The vehicle hit a hill in the front yard of the group home and landed through the roof of the house. The front part of the home appeared undamaged in photos posted online.

Police believe the woman may have suffered a medical emergency while driving.

Shane Ferguson, executive director of Rescare, says the home is for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and there were six people inside.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Vehicle hits hill, launches…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2016

The Associated Press has photographers around the world. Here are some of the best photos they took in 2016.

Recommended
Latest

National News