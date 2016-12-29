2:57 am, December 29, 2016
39° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Tennessee: 1st guilty plea…

Tennessee: 1st guilty plea of 16 indicted in gang crackdown

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 2:28 am 12/29/2016 02:28am
Share

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say the first of 16 alleged members of the Gangster Disciples street gang who were indicted in May on racketeering charges has pleaded guilty.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Jackson said Wednesday that 37-year-old Daniel Lee Cole, also known as “D-Money,” ordered acts of violence against gang members, issued operational orders and sold drugs for the Gangster Disciples.

Prosecutors say Cole acknowledged in a plea agreement that he was a past leader in a region that included Jackson. Cole entered a guilty plea under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

Authorities say the Gangster Disciples are a highly organized street gang that operates in more than 35 states and is responsible for violent acts and large-scale drug and firearm distribution.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Tennessee: 1st guilty plea…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2016

The Associated Press has photographers around the world. Here are some of the best photos they took in 2016.

Recommended
Latest

National News