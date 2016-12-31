9:10 pm, December 31, 2016
Small planes collide mid-air in Texas, killing at least 1

By The Associated Press December 31, 2016 8:28 pm 12/31/2016 08:28pm
McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — At least one person has been killed after two small planes collided in midair over McKinney, Texas.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the collision occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. near Aero Country Airport. The airport is about 35 miles north of downtown Dallas.

FAA spokesman Lynn Lunsford says “both aircraft were flying under Visual Flight Rules and were not in contact with air traffic control at the time of the collision.”

McKinney Police said they “working the scene of a fatality plane crash.”

Additional details about casualties were not immediately available.

Latest News National News
