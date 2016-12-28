2:49 pm, December 28, 2016
Sinkhole, gas leak force evacuations in Pennsylvania city

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 2:31 pm 12/28/2016 02:31pm
A sinkhole has collapsed part of a Pennsylvania city street and a gas leak believed to be caused by a ruptured main forced the evacuation of several homes.

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — A sinkhole has collapsed part of a Pennsylvania city street and a gas leak believed to be caused by a ruptured main forced the evacuation of several homes.

The Bethlehem Fire Department says about 30 residents had to leave their homes early Wednesday. A four-block area has been closed to traffic.

Bethlehem is about 70 miles north of Philadelphia.

Fire Chief Robert Novatnack says firefighters were called to the scene around 3:20 a.m. and detected a strong odor of natural gas, including inside some homes. The gas was shut off after several hours and utility crews were making repairs.

Several evacuated residents are sheltering at a nearby school.

A UGI utility company worker was injured when he fell into the hole. He drove himself to the hospital as a precaution.

Information from: The (Easton, Pa.) Express-Times, http://www.lehighvalleylive.com

