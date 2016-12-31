4:39 pm, December 31, 2016
48° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Silent march through downtown…

Silent march through downtown Chicago marks year of violence

By The Associated Press December 31, 2016 4:20 pm 12/31/2016 04:20pm
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — Hundreds of people carried crosses Saturday for each person slain in Chicago this year during a quiet march along Michigan Avenue.

The three-foot-tall crosses were engraved with the name of a homicide victim. The silence of the march was punctuated by demonstrators who spoke each name aloud. Authorities say more than 760 people were killed in Chicago in 2016. There were fewer than 500 homicides in the city last year.

March organizer the Rev. Michael Pfleger said he hopes the visuals of the protest along Chicago’s premiere retail street will inspire people to take action to reduce violence in 2017.

“This is a Chicago problem,” Pfleger said. “The reason we’re on Michigan Avenue is because this is a Chicago problem. And until everybody in Chicago decides it’s their problem we’re not going to end it.”

Before the march Kelly Fitzgerald Clark found a cross with the name of her late husband. She cried as her son waded into a sea of crosses and retrieved it.

“We thought nobody cared,” she said. “I lost my husband in February. Homicide. We didn’t know it was going to be like this.”

The crosses were made by Greg Zanis of Aurora.

“I just want to tell everybody my heart’s broken for you,” Zanis said. “I don’t know what else to do but I did a little bit of work for you guys.”

After Saturday’s march, the crosses will be placed in a vacant lot on the city’s South Side.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Silent march through downtown…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2016

The Associated Press has photographers around the world. Here are some of the best photos they took in 2016.

Recommended
Latest

National News