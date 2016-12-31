7:41 am, December 31, 2016
Search for missing plane, 6 aboard, yields no clues

By The Associated Press December 31, 2016 7:08 am 12/31/2016 07:08am
In this Aug. 1, 2008 photo, Dublin Irish Festival honorary chairman John T. Fleming proposes at toast following the tapping of the first Dublin Stout Keg at Brazenhead in Dublin, Ohio. A flight-tracking service shows that a plane piloted by the Ohio executive with five other people onboard quickly lost altitude after taking off from Cleveland's lakeshore airport. The parents of Superior Beverage Company executive John T. Fleming confirmed he was piloting the Columbus-bound plane when it vanished late Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, over Lake Erie. (ThisWeek Newspapers/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

CLEVELAND (AP) — The disappointing search for a small plane that disappeared over Lake Erie near Cleveland’s shores carrying six people has turned into a recovery effort.

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for the plane that vanished shortly after takeoff Thursday night from the city’s lakeshore airport. The Coast Guard said Friday it would step aside to allow Cleveland to begin recovery efforts.

Coast Guard official Michael Mullen offered his condolences to the family and friends of those who lost loved ones.

John T. Fleming, chief executive of a Columbus-based beverage distribution company, was piloting the plane. His wife, their two teenage sons, and two neighbors were aboard.

City officials and the Coast Guard have scheduled a press conference later Saturday morning to discuss the recovery efforts.

