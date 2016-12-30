6:06 am, December 30, 2016
Reports: FedEx truck crumpled by freight train in Tennessee

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 5:53 am 12/30/2016 05:53am
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a freight train has hit a FedEx truck at a crossing in the Tennessee community of Franklin, leaving the truck crumpled and shattered.

Fire officials tell local media organizations the truck was turning onto a private road with no arm crossing at the time Thursday. The reports say the train was sounding its horn as it approached.

The 34-year-old truck driver was conscious and talking after the crash when he was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center, according to the reports.

Although the driver’s condition wasn’t immediately released, FedEx officials said in a statement that they’re “grateful that no one was seriously injured.”

No one aboard the train was reported injured.

FedEx says it is cooperating with investigating authorities.

