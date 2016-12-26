10:35 pm, December 26, 2016
1 Tenn. inmate still on lam after Christmas Day jail break

By The Associated Press December 26, 2016 9:48 pm 12/26/2016 09:48pm
NEWPORT, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee say they have recaptured five of the six inmates who broke out of jail on Christmas.

The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office says six inmates escaped from the jail early Sunday after removing a toilet from the wall and going through a hole behind it that led to the outside of the facility.

A statement by the sheriff says that prior plumbing repairs had loosened the concrete holding the toilet and leaking water had rusted the bolts holding it.

Cocke County Sheriff Armando Fonest tells WBIR-TV (http://on.wbir.com/2i7btwA ) that five of the inmates had been recaptured by Monday night.

